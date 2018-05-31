Deepika Padukone's 'lungi' dance to feature in Vin Diesel's xXx4?

New Delhi: After creating a buzz in Bollywood, seems like Deepika Padukone's 'lungi dance' from the film 'Chennai Express' is all set to cross over seven seas.

D.J. Caruso, director of Deepika's Hollywood debut 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage', took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his desire to end the fourth film in the franchise with a Bollywood song.

He then said he is considering the 32-year-old's song from 'Chennai Express' for the same.

He wrote, "I want to end xxx4 with and Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance?? Something new?"

One of the fans of the 32-year-old Indian star, who made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, asked the director if the song will be part of the end credits and he replied with a 'Yes'.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel will be seen in the fourth installment of the xXx series but Deepika has not been confirmed yet.

The xXx franchise began in 2002 as part of a boom in Hollywood for extreme sports-oriented films, based largely on the popularity of the X-Games at the time.