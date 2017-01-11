Deepika Padukone's 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' director has important advice for all fans!
New Delhi: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' recently witnessed a blockbuster European premiere. Amidst all the stardom and glamour, director DJ Caruso had an important advice for all the fans who are searching about his movie online.
According to an ANI report, originally attributed to Express.co.uk, the 51-year-old filmmaker said, "You have to be very careful when you Google xXx!"
"Even if you Google 'xXx movie', it's very dangerous," he laughed.
Well, least said the better. Just keep his words in mind while looking up for stuff on the Internet.
'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' will be releasing in India on January 14 this year. It also features Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa and Nina Dobrev in prominent roles.
The flick is said to be the third film in the 'xXx' franchise.
