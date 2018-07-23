हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhanush

Dhanush to have premiere of 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' in Melbourne

"Really excited to showcase the film for all my Australian fans," Dhanush said in a statement. 

Dhanush to have premiere of &#039;The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir&#039; in Melbourne
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor-director Dhanush will be travelling to Melbourne for the premiere of his film "The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir" at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The film, directed by Ken Scott, is an Indo- French co-production which is based on the international bestseller by Romain Puertolas, "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe". 

"Really excited to showcase the film for all my Australian fans," Dhanush said in a statement. 

The story revolves around the life of Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, played by Dhanush, a charming charlatan from Mumbai, who embarks on an extraordinary journey in search of a father he never knew. 

As he travels from India to France, UK, Spain, Italy and Libya, what was supposed to be a simple journey to Paris turns into a veritable odyssey. 

The film also features acclaimed actors Berenice Bejo, Erin Moriarty and Barkhad Abdi.

While French composer Nicolas Errera has composed the film's music, Amit Trivedi has contributed three songs to the soundtrack. 

 

Tags:
DhanushThe Extraordinary Journey of the FakirMelbourneIFFMKen Scott

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close