Did Ranveer Singh like 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'? Here's Deepika Padukone's reply!

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is slowly expanding her horizons like Priyanka Chopra and trying her luck in the West. Dippy darling's much-awaited Hollywood debut 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' released in India on January 14, 2017 a few days ahead of its global release on January 20.

Dippy recently held a special premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' for her Bollywood buddies where a number of A-listers were spotted. When quizzed over whether rumoured beau Ranveer Singh liked the film, Deepika said, “I haven't asked him. Like I said, I haven't had the time to ask anyone who has seen the film. But I think I am happy for whoever came. They came to support and encourage”, reports PTI.

The film had its grand premiere, here on Thursday, which was attended by Ranveer, Shahid Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, among others.

The actress was speaking at the airport, last night. Deepika said she is now heading for the worldwide promotions of the film as "we still have a lot of work to do."

"We are also so happy with the turnout of the media, and all our fans have been so amazing in these two days. Honestly, we didn't know what to expect. Vin just left a while ago and he was so happy and overwhelmed by everything that India had to offer”, she added.

Deepika said as soon as she gets time, she will read the feedback of all those who saw the film.

(With PTI inputs)