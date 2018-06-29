हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disney all set to create fairytale magic with 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'—View new poster

Keira Knightley will star as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the film.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Disney has time and again made us revisit our childhood through its magical, enchanting movies based on fairytales. Be it 'Cinderella' or 'Beauty and the Beast', there is something about watching fairytales come alive on the big screen. While we are soon to witness some underwater magic with 'The Little Mermaid' in August, yet another film has been announced that will get you all excited like a kid!

Disney's official Instagram handle shared the new poster of 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'. The movie is slated for a November release.

Check out the poster right here:

 

A post shared by Disney (@disney) on

The film is directed by Lasse Hallström. The film stars Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Jayden Fowora-Knight and Helen Mirren in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film released in December 2017 and since then, fans have been finding it hard to wait for the release.

Keira Knightley will star as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the film. The movie is inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic tale and will hit the screens on November 2, 2018.

Are you ready to walk down the memory lane and watch your dreams come alive?

Nutcracker movieThe Nutcracker and the Four RealmsKiera Knightley

