Elton John

Elton John's biopic 'Rocketman' postponed by two weeks

Music legend Elton John's biopic 'Rocketman', starring Taron Egerton, has been delayed by two weeks.

Elton John&#039;s biopic &#039;Rocketman&#039; postponed by two weeks

Los Angeles: Music legend Elton John's biopic 'Rocketman', starring Taron Egerton, has been delayed by two weeks.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 17, 2019, will now hit the theatres on May 31, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Egerton, 28, is portraying the legendary singer in the Dexter Fletcher-directed film which will focus on John's emergence as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a music superstar and his partnership with songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films is producing the film along with John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish.

The film's cast includes Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Gemma Jones.

Vaughn and Egerton have teamed on both "Kingsman" films and on "Eddie the Eagle," which Fletcher directed with Egerton starring.

Fletcher and Vaughn have previously worked together on "Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels" and "Layer Cake". 

