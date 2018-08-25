हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Emma Watson joins Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'

Actor Emma Watson has come aboard the cast of Greta Gerwig's "Little Women".

Emma Watson joins Greta Gerwig&#039;s &#039;Little Women&#039;

Los Angeles: Actor Emma Watson has come aboard the cast of Greta Gerwig's "Little Women".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Beauty and the Beast" star will share screen space with Meryl Streep and Emma Stone in the big screen adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic.

The film also reunites Gerwig with her debut directorial "Lady Bird" actors, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet.

Laura Dern, Florence Pugh and James Norton are also part of the cast.

The story follows sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts as they navigate first love and their first holiday without their father, a travelling minister.

Among many takes on celluloid, Alcott's book was last adapted into a feature in 1994, which starred Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, Claire Danes, Kirsten Dunst and Christian Bale. 

