Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria joins 'Dora the Explorer'

The animated 'Dora the Explorer' television series ran on Nickelodeon from 2000-2014 for eight seasons.

Eva Longoria joins &#039;Dora the Explorer&#039;

Los Angeles: Bollywood star Eva Longoria has joined the voice cast of Paramount's live-action feature "Dora the Explorer". Longoria will portray the mother of the title character.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie is currently in production in Australia with James Bobin attached to direct.

Isabela Moner is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit cartoon series. Kristin Burr is producing the project, which has been in the works since 2015. 

The animated "Dora the Explorer" television series ran on Nickelodeon from 2000-2014 for eight seasons. It followed a young Latina girl who went on adventures around the world.

The movie will centre on Dora as a teenager moving to the city and dealing with high school. She finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), and a rag tag group of teens on an adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization. 

Paramount has set an August 2, 2019 release date for the film.

