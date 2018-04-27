हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Avengers: Infinity War

Filming 'Avengers: Infinity War' was 'bizarre', says Tom Holland

Holland reprises his role of Spider-Man in the new Marvel film.

London: Tom Holland has said filming for the "Avengers: Infinity War", which features arguably the largest gathering of superheroes, felt like a "bizarre" experience.

"To be 21 and to get the chance to work with people like this is amazing," Holland said according to Contactmusic.

"It was just a real whirlwind to walk on set and see 30 of your favourite actors dressed up like superheroes, just having a coffee and hanging out. It was so bizarre," he added.

Holland reprises his role of Spider-Man in the new Marvel film, which also features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman and others. 

