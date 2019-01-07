हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Golden Globe Award 2019

Golden Globe Award 2019: Here's the winners list

Here are all the winners from the 2019 Golden Globes.

Golden Globe Award 2019: Here&#039;s the winners list
Photo courtesy: Reuters

The 2019 awards season has officially begun with the Golden Globes! Vice leads all movie nominations with six total. A Star Is Born, The Favourite, and Green Book each have four. 

See the all the winners below:

  • Best Performance by an actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale for (Vice)
  • Best Performance by an actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
  • Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
  • Best Motion Picture, Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz (First Man)
  • Best Original Song, Motion Picture: Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Television: 

  • Best Television Series, Drama: The Americans, FX
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale (Vice)
  • Best Motion Picture for Foreign Language: Roma
