Golden Globe Award 2019: Here's the winners list

The 2019 awards season has officially begun with the Golden Globes! Vice leads all movie nominations with six total. A Star Is Born, The Favourite, and Green Book each have four.
See the all the winners below:
- Best Performance by an actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale for (Vice)
- Best Performance by an actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
- Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
- Best Motion Picture, Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz (First Man)
- Best Original Song, Motion Picture: Shallow (A Star Is Born)
Television:
- Best Television Series, Drama: The Americans, FX
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
- Best Motion Picture for Foreign Language: Roma