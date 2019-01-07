Golden Globe Award 2019: Here's the winners list

The 2019 awards season has officially begun with the Golden Globes! Vice leads all movie nominations with six total. A Star Is Born, The Favourite, and Green Book each have four.

See the all the winners below:

Best Performance by an actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale for (Vice)

Best Performance by an actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Best Motion Picture, Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Television: