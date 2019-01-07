Golden Globes 2019: Check out the complete winners list

Los Angeles: Here's taking a look at the complete list of winners at the Golden Globes 2019.

Best Motion Picture Drama: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama: Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama: Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy: "Green Book"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" (FX Networks) Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions

Best Television Series Musical or Comedy: "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Warner Bros. Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best Director Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Best Motion Picture Foreign Language: "Roma" (Mexico)

Netflix / Participant Media / Esperanto-Filmoj; Netflix Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale, "Vice"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Best Screenplay Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book" Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series Drama: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Best Original Song Motion Picture: "Shallow", "A Star Is Born"

Music by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

Best Original Score Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Best Television Series Drama: "The Americans" (FX Networks)

Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series Drama: Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"

Best Motion Picture Animated: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Animation; Sony Pictures Releasing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"