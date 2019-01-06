हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
golden globe awards 2019

Golden Globes 2019: Time's Up bracelets and ribbons to debut on red carpet

The initiative was launched at a critical time in Hollywood where women declared it was not safe for them at work and a call for changes was heard across various sectors.

Golden Globes 2019: Time&#039;s Up bracelets and ribbons to debut on red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA]:  It has been a year since Time`s Up first made its way to the international stage. The initiative was launched at a critical time in Hollywood where women declared it was not safe for them at work and a call for changes was heard across various sectors.

Last year`s Golden Globes saw members of the film fraternity walking the red carpet donning Time`s Up pins in solidarity with the cause, a trend that is likely to continue with ribbons and bracelets in the award`s latest edition.According to Deadline, Oscar-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillip, who had created the logo last year, is also creating this year`s red carpet accessory which will serve as a visual representation of the TimesUpX2 campaign which champions the second year of the movement.

It is expected that the message of Time`s Up will continue with ribbons and bracelets to symbolise that everyone is tied together in their commitment towards creating a safe, fair and dignified workplace for all women.Last year saw celebrities sporting black to support the #MeToo movement, initially launched by Tarana Burke in 2006.Last year, Golden Globes saw advocates and activists for gender and racial justice taking to the red-carpet as well. These included the likes of Burke, Marai Larasi, Ai-jen Poo, Monica Ramírez, Calina Lawrence, Billie Jean King and Saru Jayaraman who joined actresses Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley Amy Poehler and Emma Stone. 

Tags:
golden globe awards 2019times upMichelle WilliamsEmma WatsonMeryl StreepLaura DernShailene Woodley Amy Poehler

Must Watch