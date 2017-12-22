हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Hate Story 4 is not just about sex, says Karan Wahi

Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 will also feature Urvashi Rautela, Vivan Bhatena and Gulshan Grover.

IANS| Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 18:43 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor Karan Wahi says he decided to be a part of Hate Story 4 because the upcoming film doesn't just feature sex and is basically a thriller story.

"I think the most special thing about Hate Story 4 is that the franchise is very successful. I don't know about the other parts because I haven't done them, but when they came to me with this story, their entire perspective was just not to sell sex," Karan said in a statement.

"It's a thriller, there is a quotient of sex in it, but we don't want to make it look like the erotic thriller. We rather make it look like a thriller which has a story. In Hate Story 4, I am playing the son of a very affluent tycoon who works with his father. His name is Rajveer and is in his mid-20s. He is more flamboyant and expressive than his father or his brother," he added.

