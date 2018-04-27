हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana join LAIKA's next stop-motion film

The movie will be directed by Chris Butler.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Hugh Jackman and Zoe Saldana are on board to lend their voices in LAIKA's forthcoming stop-motion movie. The stars will be joined by Zach Galifianakis in the film currently dubbed as "Film Five", according to ScreenRant.

The movie follows the four films - "Kubo and the Two Strings", "The Boxtrolls", "ParaNorman" and "Coraline" - from the studio.

The details of the plot are yet to be revealed but the film will be a "rip-roaring, globetrotting comedy adventure" centred around characters finding their purpose and place in life.

Butler said, "The wizards at LAIKA have crafted a moving work of art, layered with wit and imagination and soul."

"The film is going to be 'really, really funny'," he added. LAIKA President & CEO Travis Knight said the movie "represents an evolutionary shift for LAIKA" as well as "an exciting bridge" to the future of their studio.

Annapurna Pictures will release the film.

Tags:
Hugh JackmanZoe SaldanaLaikaLAIKA's next filmHollywoodFilm Five
