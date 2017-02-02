Hugh Jackman's 'Logan': Hindi trailer of 'Wolverine' movie packs quite a punch

New Delhi: If you like superhero flicks and high-octane action then March is going to be a fantastic month for you, all thanks to Hollywood sensation Hugh Jackman's upcoming release 'Logan'. Its Hindi trailer was recently released online and it is amazing enough to take your excitement up a notch.

The movie is third and final Wolverine solo film. It also marks the tenth instalment in the 'X-Men' cinematic series.

The film is directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Green and Scott Frank, from a story by David James Kelly and Mangold.

'Logan' also features Patrick Stewart, Richard E Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant and Dafne Keen in prominent roles. It is slated to release on March 3 this year.