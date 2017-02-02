Hugh Jackman's 'Logan': Hindi trailer of 'Wolverine' movie packs quite a punch
By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 15:21
New Delhi: If you like superhero flicks and high-octane action then March is going to be a fantastic month for you, all thanks to Hollywood sensation Hugh Jackman's upcoming release 'Logan'. Its Hindi trailer was recently released online and it is amazing enough to take your excitement up a notch.
The movie is third and final Wolverine solo film. It also marks the tenth instalment in the 'X-Men' cinematic series.
The film is directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Green and Scott Frank, from a story by David James Kelly and Mangold.
'Logan' also features Patrick Stewart, Richard E Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant and Dafne Keen in prominent roles. It is slated to release on March 3 this year.
First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 15:21
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Lucky, my husband pushed me back into doing movies: Preity Zinta
- 'Saanson Ke' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' will touch your heart – Watch
- Eid release is owned by Salman Khan: Karan Johar
- If Pakistan has opened arms, we should move up: Rakesh Roshan
- Urvashi Rautela credits modelling for Bollywood career
- Eid release is owned by Salman Khan: Karan Johar
- If Pakistan has opened arms, we should move up: Rakesh Roshan
- Pakistani cinegoers now awaiting release of 'Dangal', 'Raees'
- Bollywood showers love on Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer
- Kangana Ranaut’s response to question on going international will surprise you