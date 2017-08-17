close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Idris Elba wants Matthew McConaughey to join Marvel

Hollywood actor Idris Elba says he wants to see his "Dark Tower" co-star Matthew McConaughey to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a young Odin.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:21
Idris Elba wants Matthew McConaughey to join Marvel
Image Courtesy: Insatgram

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Idris Elba says he wants to see his "Dark Tower" co-star Matthew McConaughey to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a young Odin.

The 44-year-old actor has been starring as Heimdall since the first "Thor" movie back in 2011 and would like to see McConaughey portray a young version the All-Father of all the Nordic Gods.

Speaking to MTV News, Elba says, "In Marvel world? There's a couple of versions. He could be Thor's dad. Play a young version of him. Smash it."

Odin, who is the father of Thor, is currently played by Anthony Hopkins who last reprised his role in "Thor: The Dark World" in 2013.

Elba is set to reprise his role of the all-seeing and all-hearing guardian sentry of Asgard, who stands on the rainbow bridge, in the third standalone movie, "Thor: Ragnarok".

TAGS

idris elbaMatthew McConaugheyDark TowerThor RagnarokIdris Elba movie

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video