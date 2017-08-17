Idris Elba wants Matthew McConaughey to join Marvel

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Idris Elba says he wants to see his "Dark Tower" co-star Matthew McConaughey to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a young Odin.

The 44-year-old actor has been starring as Heimdall since the first "Thor" movie back in 2011 and would like to see McConaughey portray a young version the All-Father of all the Nordic Gods.

Speaking to MTV News, Elba says, "In Marvel world? There's a couple of versions. He could be Thor's dad. Play a young version of him. Smash it."

Odin, who is the father of Thor, is currently played by Anthony Hopkins who last reprised his role in "Thor: The Dark World" in 2013.

Elba is set to reprise his role of the all-seeing and all-hearing guardian sentry of Asgard, who stands on the rainbow bridge, in the third standalone movie, "Thor: Ragnarok".