'Incredibles 2' crosses 1 billion USD mark globally

Washington DC: Hollywood`s much-loved animated movie 'Incredibles 2' crossed the 1 billion USD mark worldwide.

The super-hero flick became the seventh such movie in the animated category to rake in this huge amount of moolah, reported Entertainment Weekly.

It also now holds the distinction of being the ninth biggest release in USA's movie history. The film is second to 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', the worldwide earnings for which stood at a whopping 1.2 billion USD.

The movie has also earned the distinction of being the third highest grosser of Disney Pictures after 'Black Panther' which earned 1.3 billion USD and 'Avengers: Infinity War' which earned 2 billion USD.