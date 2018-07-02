हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Incredibles 2

Incredibles 2 India Box Office report: Check collections

Kajol dubbed as Elastigirl for 'Incredibles 2' Hindi version.

Incredibles 2 India Box Office report: Check collections
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: 'Incredibles 2' has maintained its steady pace at the India Box Office. The Hollywood animated venture which was high on the buzzword has managed to hold its ground despite facing tough competition from Bollywood blockbuster 'Sanju' starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. 

The animated superhero flick happens to be the sequel to 2004 superhit 'The Incredibles' and the second instalment of the film series. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the India Box Office report. 'Incredibles 2' released in India on Eid, June 15, the same day as Salman Khan's muti-starrer 'Race 3' opened in theatres.

It has been written and directed by Brad Bird. 'Incredibles 2' has been produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures.

The Hollywood flick features Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell and Samuel L Jackson, who reprise their roles from the first film. Meanwhile, Huck Milner, Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener are new faces in this flick. Michael Giacchino, composed the score for both the parts in the film series.

Bollywood stunner and power-packed actress Kajol dubbed as Elastigirl for 'Incredibles 2' Hindi version.
 

Tags:
Incredibles 2incredibles 2 india collectionsincredibles 2 box office reportincredibles 2 box office collectionsKajolHollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close