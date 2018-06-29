हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's intriguing character in 'Puzzle' makes trailer interesting—Watch

Here's wishing Irrfan Khan a healthy speedy recovery!

Irrfan Khan&#039;s intriguing character in &#039;Puzzle&#039; makes trailer interesting—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the best talents Hindi cinema has ever produced, actor Irrfan Khan recently took to Twitter and shared yet another spell-binding trailer of his next international project titled 'Puzzle'. And we must say that it looks every bit intriguing, especially his character.

'Puzzle' is directed by Marc Turtletaub and written by Oren Moverman. Irrfan teased the trailer on Twitter with a caption: “Everyone has to find their missing peace #Puzzle”

Watch it here:

The film is apparently based on the 2010 Argentine film of the same name. 'Puzzle' premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and received a warm response. Sony Pictures Classics have acquired the worldwide rights to the film and it is scheduled to hit the screens on July 27, 2018.

It features an interesting star cast with the likes of Kelly Macdonald, Irrfan Khan, David Denman, Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams and Liv Hewson playing pivotal parts.

Irrfan meanwhile is undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London. The actor had recently written a letter on battling deadly cancer and how his perspective in life has changed. His heartwarming note to Timesofindia went viral and several celebrities and fans wished him a speedy recovery. He opened up on how his life changed overnight after the disease was detected.

He had first announced about his illness on Twitter which sent a shock wave down his fans and even celebrities.

He was earlier set to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama opposite Deepika Padukone.

Here's wishing Irrfan Khan a healthy speedy recovery!

Tags:
Irrfan KhanIrrfanPuzzlepuzzle trailerHollywoodNeuroendocrine tumourneuroendocrine tumour irrfanCancer

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close