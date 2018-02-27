Jack's back? Watch 'Titanic 2' fan-made trailer which is a rage on YouTube

New Delhi: Iconic Hollywood film 'Titanic' which released in 1997 is loved by the audiences across the globe. It gave the world, two huge superstars—Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was directed, written and co-produced by James Cameron.

Now, who doesn't remember the film and its tragic end? Well, what if Jack was back—did it ever occur to you that it can happen. Surprised? So are we. A recent fan made trailer titled 'Titanic 2'—Jack's Back on YouTube has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

It has been posted by a handle name 'VJ4rawr2', the trailer has fetched as many as 38,166,401 views on the video-sharing site. You will be amazed to see how the fan has used the script and edited several other clips to make sure that it looks like a real version.

'Titanic' presented a fictional account of the sinking of the RMS Titanic. It showed the story of Jack and Rose (played by Leonardo and Kate) respectively, who belonged to different social classes yet fall in love aboard the ship during its ill-fated maiden voyage.

The film created quite a flutter the year it hit the screens. It got nominated for 14 Academy Awards, it tied All About Eve (1950) for the most Oscar nominations. The film won 11, including the awards for Best Picture and Best Director, tying Ben Hur (1959) for the most Oscars won by a single film.

With an initial worldwide gross of over $1.84 billion, Titanic was the first film to reach the billion-dollar mark. It remained the highest-grossing film of all time until Cameron's 'Avatar' surpassed it in 2010.

The music of the film was composed by James Horner, who additionally wrote 'My Heart Will Go On'. The song by popular singer Celine Dion became a rage and the rest as they say is history!

For all 'Titanic' fans, make peace with 'Jack Is Back' fanmade trailer.