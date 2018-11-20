हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aquaman

Jason Momoa starrer 'Aquaman' final trailer out—Watch

 'Aquaman' will hit the screens in India on December 14, 2018.

Jason Momoa starrer &#039;Aquaman&#039; final trailer out—Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited final trailer of fantasy ride 'Aquaman' has been released and it looks every bit impressive, so DC fans can relax! The superhero venture is based on the DC Comics character of the same name.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the release date details and new posters. He wrote: “Here you go... Check out the *final trailer* of the hugely awaited #Aquaman⁠... Will release in #India on 14 Dec 2018, one week *before* its US release... In #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... #AquamanTrailer: https://youtu.be/2RoSSMWa8RQ

Watch the trailer here:

It is the sixth instalment in the DC Extended Universe and is directed by James Wan. The screenplay of 'Aquaman' is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall. And the story is by Geoff Johns, Wan and Beall.

Well, the movie is releasing in India a week before it actually hits the screens in the US. 'Aquaman' will hit the screens in India on December 14, 2018.

'Aquaman' features Jason Momoa, Amber Heard in the lead roles with Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

It is the third live-action theatrical film featuring the title character, following Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. It is touted as the first full-length feature film centred around the character.

Tags:
Aquamanaquaman traileraquaman final trailerJason MomoaAmber Heard

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close