Johnny Depp might play Matthew Mellon in biopic

The 54-year-old inherited trusts worth $25 million at age 21 as a scion of the Mellon and Drexel dynasties.

Los Angeles: Late banking heir and businessman Matthew Mellons story could be made into a film and actor Johnny Depp is said to be interested in playing the role.

However, the "Pirates of the Carribean" star hasn't confirmed doing the film yet, reports pagesix. Mellon infamously battled addiction after graduating from Wharton.

The 54-year-old inherited trusts worth $25 million at age 21 as a scion of the Mellon and Drexel dynasties.

He was in treatment for a $100,000-per-month OxyContin habit. The Forbes had named him in the list of Richest People in Cryptocurrency. 

 

