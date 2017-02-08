Judy Garland was allegedly molested on 'The Wizard of Oz' sets

Los Angeles: Hollywood icon Judy Garland was allegedly molested on the sets of the classic musical, "The Wizard of Oz", claims the legendary actress' ex-husband Sid Luft in his new, posthumous memoir.

In the book, 'Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland', Luft states that the actress was repeatedly molested by some of the actors who played the Munchkins in the film, reported People magazine.

"They would make Judy's life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress... The men were 40 or more years old," writes Luft, who passed away in the year 2005.

"They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small," he added.

Two years before her death, Garland had described the actors' behaviour with her in a 1967 interview with Jack Paar.

She said, "They were little drunks... They got smashed every night, and they picked them up in butterfly nets."