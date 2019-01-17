Julia Roberts won't return for 'Homecoming' season 2

Los Angeles: Actress Julia Roberts wont be appearing in season two of thriller TV series "Homecoming".

According to sources, Roberts' initial deal for "Homecoming" -- her first TV series regular role -- was for a one-season commitment based purely on the Amazon drama's creative storyline.

The Oscar-winning actress will still remain involved as an executive producer alongside showrunner Sam Esmail.

It is not clear if there will be any other major cast departures for season two or if any of the other stars -- including Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek -- will return.

The show hails from Anonymous Content and Universal Cable Productions where Esmail is under an overall deal.

"Homecoming", adapted from a podcast with the same name, follows the life of case worker-turned-waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war.