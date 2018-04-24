'Jumanji' sequel to release in 2019

Las Vegas: Sony Motion Pictures chairman Tom Rothman says 2017 film "Jumanji" will be getting a sequel, which will release in December in 2019.

Rothman shared the update at Sony`s CinemaCon presentation here. He also acknowledged that the release date would pit it against "Star Wars: Episode IX", which is set to premiere around the same time, reports variety.com.

The world of Chris Van Allsburg`s book "Jumanji", narrating the story of a young Alan Parrish getting trapped in a board game, found its way to the silver screen in 1995. Robin Williams was its main lead.

The story was back on the big screen in 2017 with a modern twist. In "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", a group of high school students gets lost in the jungle after laying their hands on a video game console featuring a version of the game Jumanji.

The movie stars Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Bobby Cannavale, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser`Darius Blain and Morgan Turner.

No other detail about the plot or cast is out.