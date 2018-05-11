Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - 'A Look Inside' featurette - Watch

Mumbai: We still have about a month for the film's release but we know it is going to be worth the wait. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will release on June 22, and fans of the series will be taken to the incredibly captivating world of the dinosaurs once again.

A new featurette titled 'A Look Inside' has been unveiled and it takes us down the memory lane. It opens with ace filmmaker Steven Speilberg talking about the first Jurassic movie and how it went on to explore the depth of subject subsequently. The makers also reveal that the latest film will showcase the darkest and the deadliest of events.

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is the fifth instalment of the Jurassic Park film series, and also the second instalment of the Jurassic World trilogy.

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' has an ensemble star cast where Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B. D. Wong will reprise their roles from the previous film. Besides, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and Isabella Sermon are the new additions. Actor Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as Dr Ian Malcolm from the original film.

Read the synopsis as posted on the official YouTube video published by Universal Pictures.

It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.