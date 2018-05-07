'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' to release in India before the United States

Washington D.C: Indian audience is going to get an early glimpse of the enormous dinosaurs roaring on the big screen than the whole world.

The much-awaited third instalment of `Jurassic World`, titled `Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom`, will be released on June 8 in India, two weeks ahead of its official release in the US, June 22. Universal Pictures will release the science-fiction in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in 2300+ screens around the country.

The film will take ahead the plot three years from where the previous one left in 2015. Directed by J.A Bayona of `The Impossible` fame, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles from Jurassic World as Owen and Claire, respectively. Apart from them, the film`s ensemble cast includes James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon.

Bringing back one of the most loved characters from 1993 `Jurassic Park` series actor Jeff Goldblum will return as Dr Ian Malcolm in the instalment. Coincidentally, 2018 also marks the 25th anniversary of the first `Jurassic Park` film which was released in 1993.