Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer released, get ready to be terrified—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most awaited films of 2018, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer has been unveiled. And as expected, it is high on thrill and promises to be one terrifying ride. The film has been directed by J A Bayona and happens to be the sequel to 2015 blockbuster hit 'Jurassic World'.

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' marks the fifth instalment of the Jurassic Park film series, and also the second instalment of the Jurassic World trilogy. The final trailer has been shared on the official Twitter handle of the movie and oh boy does it scare you not! It is available on YouTube as well and the makers also unveiled a new 'Jurassic World' poster on social media.

Watch the final trailer and check out the poster:

Hold on to your butts. pic.twitter.com/lRmNVfTlEX — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 17, 2018

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' has an ensemble star cast where Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B. D. Wong will reprise their roles from the previous film. Besides, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and Isabella Sermon are the new additions. Actor Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as Dr Ian Malcolm from the original film.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 22, 2018. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer has all the ingredients of qualifying as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters.

Brace yourself for a gritty watch into the jungles!