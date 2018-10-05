हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Justin Simien

Justin Simien to direct Sylvia Robinson biopic

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@JSim07

Los Angeles: 'Dear White People' creator Justin Simien has been roped in to direct the yet untitled Sylvia Robinson biopic from Warner Bros.

The movie has been in the works since 2014 when Paula Wagner acquired the film rights to the life story of Robinson, the founder of Sugar Hill Records, reported Deadline.

The script, written by Tracy Oliver, Malcolm Spellman, and Carlito Rodriguez, details how Robinson became a music mogul after recording 1979's "Rapper's Delight".

Sylvia Robinson's son Leland Robinson and Tracy Oliver serve as executive producers.

Wagner is producing through her Chestnut Ridge Productions along with Homegrown Pictures' Stephanie Allain and Kraftbox Entertainment's Robert Kraft.

"Justin connected with Sylvia and her era right away. His unique sense of style and his innate understanding of the origins of hip hop make him the perfect director for this film.

"Also actors love him. He's a real actor's director. I could see that when Stephanie and I visited the set of Bad Hair. We are looking forward to recreating the summer of 1979 and bringing Sylvia's story to the world," Wagner said.

 

