Karan Johar cried after watching THIS film!

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Karan Johar is known for speaking his heart out and give an honest opinion over varied things. He recently took to Twitter and shared with his fans the experience of watching an international film 'Lion'.

He wrote: “Cried my heart out in #LION ....and absolutely loved #DevPatel ....sad and cathartic....but so magical in many moments....”

Cried my heart out in #LION ....and absolutely loved #DevPatel ....sad and cathartic....but so magical in many moments.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 6, 2017

'Lion' happens to the debut venture of Garth Davis and is written by Luke Davies, based on the non-fiction book 'A Long Way Home' by Saroo Brierley with Larry Buttrose. The film stars Indian-origin actor Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman, Abhishek Bharate, Divian Ladwa, Priyanka Bose, Deepti Naval, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Pawar.

The film had a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2016, and was released in the United States on November 25, 2016. The India release of the 'Lion' happens to be on February 24, 2017.

'Lion' portrays a real-life story of a couple who adopt a lost Indian boy—Saroo Brierley, and help him find his birth mother.