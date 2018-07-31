हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Keanu Reeves' 'Destination Wedding' gets India release date

In an interview to vanityfair.com, Reeves said he had a "best time working with Winona again". 

Keanu Reeves&#039; &#039;Destination Wedding&#039; gets India release date
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder-starrer "Destination Wedding" will release in India on September 7. Written and directed by Victor Levin, the film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement to IANS. 

The movie showcases both the actors as socially awkward guests who develop an unlikely romance at a destination wedding in California's wine country. "Destination Wedding" reunites Reeves and Ryder -- who first worked together in Bram Stoker's "Dracula" in 1992. 

He said: "She's such a great actress. We had fun together making 'Destination Wedding' -- too much fun. We play characters that are opposites of the same coin. I'm more of a pessimist, and she's more of an optimist, which causes lots of fighting between the two of us.

"I haven't done a lot of romantic comedies, and I really loved the humour of the script and I loved all the dramatic experiences the characters go through."

 

