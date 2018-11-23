हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Keanu Reeves has a mystery role in 'Toy Story 4'

Actor Tim Allen has revealed that "John Wick" star Keanu Reeves is playing an "edgy" mystery role in upcoming "Toy Story 4".

Keanu Reeves has a mystery role in &#039;Toy Story 4&#039;

Los Angeles: Actor Tim Allen has revealed that "John Wick" star Keanu Reeves is playing an "edgy" mystery role in upcoming "Toy Story 4".

During his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Allen, who lends his voice to Buzz Lightyear, said Reeves got a "great part" in the much-awaited film.

"Keanu Reeves has got a great part. Actually, a little inside story, even (Reeves) said gentle, wonderful guy that he is 'This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear'," Allen said. 

"And his character does have an edge to that. And the guy said, 'So we calmed him down a little bit,' and they reminded me his toy is only that big," he added.

He then used his fingers to indicate a very small toy.

The Disney-Pixar film is scheduled to release on June 21 next year.

