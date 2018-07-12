Kelly Clarkson to lead voice cast of 'UglyDolls'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Singer Kelly Clarkson has joined the voice cast of the animated feature 'UglyDolls'.

The 36-year-old singer will be lending her voice to the lead character of Moxy and will also perform original songs for the feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Kelly Clarkson has been a role model to millions of fans since the beginning of her momentous career. We are beyond thrilled that for her next project she chose to do 'UglyDolls' after she saw our character designs, animatics and set pieces, which she loved," Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said.

"We look forward to collaborating with an artist of Kelly's exceptional talent and versatility," he added.

The film, to be directed by Kelly Asbury, is based on the plush toy line by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, which was named Toy of the Year by the Toy Industry Association in 2006.

Clarkson will be joined by rapper Pitbull, who came aboard the cast in March this year.

STXfilms is planning to release the film next year.

