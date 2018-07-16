हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Laura Dern says it is right time for her to return to 'Jurassic Park' franchise

Recently Jeff Goldblum made his return to the franchise with 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

Los Angeles: Actor Laura Dern, who played Dr Ellie Sattler in the original 1993 "Jurassic Park" film, says she would not mind returning to the franchise. 

The 51-year-old actor believes it would make sense to see Dr Sattler again in the franchise as "it's a good time for powerful, feminist characters to be honoured".

"I loved Ellie. I feel the proudest that a feminist, sassy, take-no-prisoners energy, who was integral to the storyline in saving the day, was honoured. I've had so many kids? boys and girls ? for a couple decades now, come up to me saying, 'I became a palaeontologist because of you'. And I love that it's boys and girls," Dern told Deadline.

Earlier this month, director Colin Trevorrow said he will feel "robbed" if the original stars of the "Jurassic Park" franchise -- Dern and Sam Neill-- do not return for the next instalment of the series. 

Recently actor Jeff Goldblum made his return to the franchise with "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom".

 

