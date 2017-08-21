'Lion King' director reveals shocking truth about Mufasa and Scar

Melbourne: Anyone who is a big fan of Disney's 'The Lion King' was left heartbroken, when they got to know an important and real fact about the two main characters of the movie.

According to news.co.au, the director of the movie Rob Minkoff and producer Don Hahn revealed in an interview that Mufasa and Scar are not brothers.

While giving an interview to Hello Giggles, Minkoff and Hahn told that the two lions are not brothers, because that is not how a pride operates.

In the movie, Mufasa, the king of the Pride Lands, was killed so that Scar could claim the title.

They also shared that they did talk about the fact that it was very likely these two characters would not have the same parents.

Adding, "The way lions operate in the wild . when the male lion gets old, another rogue lion comes and kills the head of the pride. What that does is it causes the female lions to go into heat [to reproduce], and then the new younger lion kills the king and then he kills all the babies. Now he's the new lion that's running the pride."

Han also revealed that they were trying to use those animal truths to underpin the story so we sort of figured Scar and Mufasa couldn't really be from the same gene pool.

He further stated, "There was always this thing about well, how do you have these two (male) lions? ccasionally there are prides that do have two male lions, in an interesting dynamic because they're not equals (since they don't have the same parents). One lion will always kind of be off in the shadows."

The movie does hint that Scar and Mufasa are not directly related as brothers.

During the movie, Scar told Mufasa "I'm from the shallow end of the gene pool," when Mufasa confronted Scar about his absence at Mufasa's son Simba's coronation.