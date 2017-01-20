'Logan' TRAILER alert! Wolverine is back and how—Watch here

New Delhi: One of the most awaited Hollywood films 'Logan' released its final trailer recently and it has everything you were expecting from the superhero flick. It happens to be the tenth installment in the X-Men film series, as well as the third and final Wolverine solo film following X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine.

Logan official Twitter handle shared the final trailer link. The film is directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Green and Scott Frank, from a story by David James Kelly and Mangold. Hugh Jackman plays Logan and Patrick Stewart plays Charles Xavier.

Logan is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2017, in the United States in IMAX formats.

Watch the trailer here: