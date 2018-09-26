हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Louis Gerardo Mendez

Luis Gerardo Mendez to star in 'Charlie's Angels' reboot

Starring Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska and Patrick Stewart, the flick will hit theatres on September 27, 2019.  

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Mendez is all set to join Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks in Sony's new 'Charlie's Angels' movie. Continuing his English-language hot streak, Mendez will play a character named 'The Saint', confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the new story will take the female-fronted detective-agency premise of the original 1976-81 TV series and 2000 and 2003 movies global, with the Townsend Agency, now a security and intelligence service that has teams around the world. 

The movie will majorly focus on one of those teams and the next generation of Angels. The director will also be in front of the camera, playing the role of Bosley, the owner of the detective agency, Charlie Townsend. 

