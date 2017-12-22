Mamma Mia 2 trailer teases Meryl Streep's character's death

Los Angeles: The official trailer of Mamma Mia 2 teases the death of actress Meryl Streep's character.

The footage shows a pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) welcoming her mother's best friends Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters) back to Greece to help her prepare for motherhood.

Through a series of flashbacks featuring Lily James character as young Donna, who grows up to be Sophie's mother essayed by Streep. In a twist, the trailer seems to tease Donna's untimely death. The footage also offers a glimpse at singer Cher, who plays Sophie's grandmother, reports variety.com.

Universal Pictures debuted the first look of the sequel to 2008's Mamma Mia! on Thursday morning.

Actors Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, and Colin Firth will be reprising their roles as Sophie's three possible dads: Sam, Bill, and Harry.

Alexa Davies joins the cast as young Rosie, Jessica Keenan Wynn as young Tanya, Jeremy Irvine as young Sam, Josh Dylan as young Bill, and Hugh Skinner as young Harry.

Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again is slated to release in July.