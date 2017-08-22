Margot Robbie unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I on film set

Los Angeles: Actor Margot Robbie has undergone a drastic makeover for her role in the upcoming movie "Mary, Queen of Scots".

The 27-year-old actor looked unrecognisable as she ditched her blonde locks and rocked curly red hair on top of her balding head to portray Queen Elizabeth I.

Spotted on the set in London, Robbie also revealed pockmarked skin, reported AceShowbiz.

She wore a black Tudor outfit while walking around the set.

Robbie joins a long list of actors, who have portrayed the British monarch.

Judi Dench, Bette Davis, Helen Mirren, Cate Blanchett and Miranda Richardson have previously portrayed Queen Elizabeth I.

"Mary, Queen of Scots" will chart the life of the titular queen, who reigned over Scotland from December 14, 1542 to July 24, 1567.

Actor Saoirse Ronan has been tapped to portray Mary I.

Joe Alwyn, Guy Pearce and David Tennant are part of the historical drama, which is being directed by Josie Rourke.