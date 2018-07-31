हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg open to work with Leonardo DiCaprio again

In an interview with Extra, Wahlberg elaborated on his spat, saying they became "fast friends" afterwards.

Mark Wahlberg open to work with Leonardo DiCaprio again
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Mark Wahlberg who had recently spoken about his feud with Leonardo DiCaprio, is open to working with 'The Revenant' star in another film.

The 47-year-old actor and DiCaprio had disliked each other during the making of "Basketball Diaries".

In an interview with Extra, Wahlberg elaborated on his spat, saying they became "fast friends" afterwards.

"It wasn't a disagreement. It was just, like, I think we both had a specific opinion about each other, certainly. I was just, ya know, as a rapper, I was just kinda out-there and loud and crazy and all this stuff, and it was a very serious movie and this very serious part, and so the director of the film, he had made all my music videos, he felt like I was more than capable to play the part," he said.

"But no one had seen me act in a film, so I had to really kinda just go out there and prove myself. Once I finally got to the point where I was able to audition and read with him, then we just both kinda looked at each other, we were like, ?Wow!' We were literally out that night and we became fast friends," he added.

Wahlberg replied in the affirmative when asked whether he would act with DiCaprio in another film and said, "We've talked about it."

The actor had revealed during his address at the 2018 LEAP Foundation Conference that DiCaprio was not keen on having Walhberg in the 1995 film, which led to a brief dispute between the two.

"He didn't want me for the part, and I didn't think he was right for the part," Wahlberg had said.

It was the second feature for Walhberg, who had played the role of Mickey, after he had switched from music to acting.

After the film, Walhberg went on to star in features such as "Boogie Nights", "Planet Of The Apes" and "The Departed", where he once again acted alongside DiCaprio.

 

Tags:
Mark WahlbergLeonardo DiCaprioHollywoodThe Revenant star

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close