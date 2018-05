Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War dominates Indian Box Office with Rs 222 crore

New Delhi: Marvel's latest in Avengers outing has created a storm at the Box Office globally. The film has gained a positive response and a great good word of mouth publicity has certainly set the cash registers ringing. Marvel's latest outing has turned out to be a money spinner.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the India collections of the film.

#AvengersInfinityWar biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 156.64 cr

Week 2: ₹ 47.30 cr

Week 3: ₹ 16.01 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 2.74 cr

Total: ₹ 222.69 cr NettBOC / ₹ 285.50 cr GrossBOC

India biz.

Note: English + Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018

The film hit the screens on April 27, 2018, and has garnered a thunderous response from the audiences and earned Rs 210 crore in India already. The American superhero flick is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers and is produced by Marvel Studios.

Avengers: Infinity War' happens to be the sequel to 2012's Marvel's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. It marks the nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The screenplay is by the writing team of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

There are big names such as Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt to name a few.

The film boasts of having an incredible ensemble star cast with many actors from previous MCU films. In Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones.