Marvel's 'Black Panther' major scenes to be shot in South Korea

Los Angeles: Superhero movies have always given us superb fight sequences at beautiful locations.

Marvel`s `Black Panther` continues the tradition and heads South Korea to shoot some major action scenes.

Walt Disney Korea announced on Wednesday that Marvel studios will begin the shooting of key scenes for the upcoming movie in Busan, reports The Hollywood Reporter."

The shoot will be a car chase scene between the protagonist and villain, and will involve some 150 cars and more than 700 people. The chase scene will also require the use of helicopters and guns. Traffic restrictions and noise are expected, and may inconvenience residents and visitors," reads the notification.

The filming will take place over the span of two weeks from late March.

The locations for these scenes include the beautiful Gwangalli Beach, Gwangandaegyo Bridge and Gwangandaegyo Bridge.

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel, told the local press in October 2016, confirmed that shooting for one of the nine films in Phase 3 will be shot in Korea and a Korean actor is also due to be casted in the movie.

Previously `Avengers: Age of Ultron` shot some parts in Seoul.The flick `Black Panther`, which will hit the screens on February 16, 2018, stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong`o and Forest Whitaker.