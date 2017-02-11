Matt Lanter joins the cast of 'Pitch Perfect 3'
PTI | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 11:27
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still
Los Angeles: Actor Matt Lanter is set to join the cast of "Pitch Perfect 3".
The 33-year-old actor's description of the character and plot line are yet to be revealed, reported Variety.
The film will be helmed by Trish Sie.
Elizabeth Banks, who directed "Pitch Perfect 2" will reprise her role as Gail and will remain a producer, along with Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions and Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment.
Recently veteran actor John Lithgow was added to the cast.
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow are all signed on to return for the movie.
The film is slated for release on December 22.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 11:09
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Jolly LLB 2 Day 1 box office collection: Akshay Kumar's powerful performance rakes in Rs 13 cr
- Swara Bhaskar's 'Anaarkali of Arrah' teaser to be launched by Sonam Kapoor
- Rangoon promotions: Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut enjoy fun moments on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
- Ranveer Singh and Farah Khan's 'Khoon Bhari Maang' act will leave you in splits!
- 'Batman' movie to be directed by Matt Reeves
- Jolly LLB 2 Day 1 box office collection: Akshay Kumar's powerful performance rakes in Rs 13 cr
- Swara Bhaskar's 'Anaarkali of Arrah' teaser to be launched by Sonam Kapoor
- 'Batman' movie to be directed by Matt Reeves
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' will NEVER have any scene between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji!
- Jolly LLB 2 movie review: Akshay Kumar shines in an entertaining satire