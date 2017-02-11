Matt Lanter joins the cast of 'Pitch Perfect 3'

Los Angeles: Actor Matt Lanter is set to join the cast of "Pitch Perfect 3".

The 33-year-old actor's description of the character and plot line are yet to be revealed, reported Variety.

The film will be helmed by Trish Sie.

Elizabeth Banks, who directed "Pitch Perfect 2" will reprise her role as Gail and will remain a producer, along with Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions and Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment.

Recently veteran actor John Lithgow was added to the cast.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow are all signed on to return for the movie.

The film is slated for release on December 22.