X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Meet Jean Grey in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' first trailer

Written and directed by Simon, who also served as the scriptwriter for the 2006`s `X-Men: The Last Stand`, the film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2019.   

Meet Jean Grey in &#039;X-Men: Dark Phoenix&#039; first trailer
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@xmenmovies

Washington D.C.: The first trailer of the 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' is out now and with this, Sophie Turner`s Jean Grey gets her very own movie in the X-Men universe. The trailer gives an in-depth look at Grey`s journey from an unwanted child who accidentally contributes to a car accident, to a young woman who resorts to seeking out counsel form Magneto (played by Michael Fassbender) after feeling betrayed by Charles Xavier (played by James McAvoy).

Talking about Grey`s character, Professor X in the trailer says, 'She`s all rage, pain, and it`s all coming out at once'. The film will also feature Jennifer Lawrence, returning as Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops and Evan Peters as Quicksilver. 

 

