Meg Ryan

Meg Ryan wants to direct romantic comedy

The actor has been the star of classic rom-coms including "Sleepless In Seattle", "When Harry Met Sally" and "You've Got Mail".

Meg Ryan wants to direct romantic comedy
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Meg Ryan has revealed that she would love to get behind the camera for a romantic comedy.

The 56-year-old actor has been working with her frequent collaborator Nora Ephron's sister Delia on an adaptation of "The Book" and she hopes to direct the film.

"This is a working title project and I'm very excited about that. I would love to direct it. It's a romantic comedy in a very traditional sense in some ways - in a certain way the plot, and it's talky, but it pushes the form too.

''Right now I'm concentrating on being a director, which means throwing about 100 things at the wall and hoping they stick, right?'' Ryan told Variety.

The actor has been the star of classic rom-coms including "Sleepless In Seattle", "When Harry Met Sally" and "You've Got Mail".

