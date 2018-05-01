Mel Gibson to direct World War II drama 'Destroyer'

Los Angeles: Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge" follow up film is once again a World War II story, based on the Battle of Okinawa. The 62-year-old actor-director will helm "Destroyer", which tells the story of American naval ship USS Laffey.

The ship withstood multiple kamikaze attacks from the Imperial Japanese Army and earned the nickname "The Ship That Would Not Die".

Gibson's last directorial venture "Hacksaw Ridge" also revolved around the Battle of Okinawa but showed the battle on ground.

The new film is based on the non-fiction book "Hell From the Heavens: The Epic Story of the USS Laffey and World War II's Greatest Kamikaze Attack" by John Wukovits.

Gibson's girlfriend Rosalind Ross, who has worked on the TV series "Matador", has penned the script for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides this project, Gibson is in negotiations with Warner Bros. To co-star with Mark Wahlberg in "The Six Billion Dollar Man".