Michael Bay

Michael Bay developing horror movie 'Meet Jimmy'

Michael Bay developing horror movie &#039;Meet Jimmy&#039;
File photo

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Michael Bay is developing horror film "Meet Jimmy" with Paramount. 

Bay will be producing the project through his banner Platinum Dunes, reported Variety. "Meet Jimmy" revolves around a podcast that generates horrific consequences for listeners. 

David-Jan Bronsgee will direct from a script by Tom Koomen and the writing team of Shawn and Michael Rasmussen. "Meet Jimmy" will be a co-production between Platinum Dunes and the Picture Company. 

Michael Bay, Meet Jimmy, Tom Koomen, Shawn and Michael Rasmussen

