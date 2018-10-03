हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Christa McAuliffe

Michelle Williams to star as late astronaut Christa McAuliffe

Williams is currently gearing up for the release of `Venom`, which also stars Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed.

Washington: `Manchester by the Sea` star Michelle Williams has been roped in to play the role of the late astronaut Christa McAuliffe in the upcoming movie `The Challenger`. The film, centred on the 1986 Space Shuttle disaster, will be helmed by `Land of Mine director` Martin Zandvliet, reports Deadline. It is being produced by John and Art Linson and Argent Pictures` Ben Renzo.

McAuliffe was an American teacher who was selected to join NASA`s Teacher in Space Project. She was one of the seven crew members killed in the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. The tragedy took place when the spacecraft broke apart 73 seconds into its flight on January 28, 1986. 'We are more than humbled and extremely grateful for the opportunity to help tell the story of Christa McAuliffe and the Challenger mission', Renzo said. He further said that her legacy deserves the strength, courage, experience and humanity that Michelle Williams brings to the role. Renzo added, 'The entire Argent team is honoured and eager to responsibly capture and share the events and personal journeys of those surrounding this important historical moment with audiences around the world to help remember and further appreciate the sacrifices Christa and rest of the Challenger crew made to further our journey into space'. 

 

