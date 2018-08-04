हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis to never act with husband Ashton Kutcher again

Mila and Ashton met met co-starring on 'That 70s Show' but the experience of acting alongside Kutcher is not one Kunis is particularly keen to repeat going forward.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Mila Kunis says she thinks it would be 'weird' to act opposite husband and actor Ashton Kutcher again.

They may have met co-starring on 'That `70s Show', but the experience of acting alongside Kutcher is not one Kunis is particularly keen to repeat going forward. On 'Sunday Today With Willie Geist', Kunis said her playing opposite Kutcher again is probably not going to happen, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

"I can't look at him and not be like: 'What are you doing?' Like, it`s like a weird -- no! Like, no, it`s weird," she said.

She recalled, "In a scene with him, I was like, 'Oh, I see you acting`. Like, I can catch it! And so -- and he looked at me and he was like: 'What`s that face you make?'

"And I was like: `We can`t do this. We can`t be together in a scene`. Because we both looked at each other and we were like - you can catch each other on, like, the weird shtick, so to speak."

Since "That '70s Show", Kunis and Kutcher had cameos in the 2014 film of 'Annie'.

