'Mission: Impossible 6' shoot on hold after Tom Cruise injury

Los Angeles: "Mission: Impossible 6" shoot has been put on hold after its lead Tom Cruise broke his ankle while filming a stunt sequence on the set.

Paramount Pictures has released a statement, saying that the production on the film will resume only after Cruise makes a full recovery, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer," Paramount said.

"During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery."

The 55-year-old star suffered the injury when he attempted a jump between two buildings but fell short of the mark.

The accident took place on the roof of Baynard House, an office block in the Blackfriars district of London.

Director Christopher McQuarrie is returning for the sixth installment of the franchise, which will arrive in cinemas on July 27, 2018.

The film also stars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett and Alec Baldwin.